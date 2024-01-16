All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 36 25 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 36 25 8 2 1 53 131 99 Newfoundland 36 16 14 6 0 38 115 134 Worcester 35 16 14 3 2 37 98 112 Trois-Rivieres 38 17 18 2 1 37 111 133 Norfolk 35 16 15 4 0 36 107 96 Maine 33 14 14 5 0 33 108 109 Reading 32 14 16 1 1 30 95 110

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 37 26 10 1 0 53 126 110 Orlando 34 20 10 3 1 44 114 95 Jacksonville 36 19 14 3 0 41 110 100 South Carolina 34 19 13 2 0 40 116 110 Florida 33 17 11 5 0 39 100 90 Savannah 36 13 18 4 1 31 105 119 Atlanta 35 13 21 1 0 27 103 123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 35 24 6 2 3 53 155 115 Fort Wayne 37 18 16 1 2 39 116 126 Indy 35 17 14 4 0 38 103 113 Cincinnati 35 16 15 4 0 36 144 134 Kalamazoo 33 17 15 1 0 35 95 95 Wheeling 34 16 16 1 1 34 110 107 Iowa 36 14 16 5 1 34 102 130

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 34 26 7 1 0 53 135 91 Idaho 36 23 11 1 1 48 161 124 Tulsa 36 17 16 3 0 37 115 111 Rapid City 36 17 17 2 0 36 119 129 Allen 38 17 20 1 0 35 134 159 Wichita 36 12 19 5 0 29 112 149 Utah 35 14 21 0 0 28 102 119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Maine 4, Reading 1

Tulsa 5, Allen 3

Iowa 5, Cincinnati 4

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Worcester at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.