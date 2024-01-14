All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|36
|25
|8
|2
|1
|53
|131
|99
|Newfoundland
|36
|16
|14
|6
|0
|38
|115
|134
|Worcester
|35
|16
|14
|3
|2
|37
|98
|112
|Trois-Rivieres
|38
|17
|18
|2
|1
|37
|111
|133
|Norfolk
|35
|16
|15
|4
|0
|36
|107
|96
|Maine
|32
|13
|14
|5
|0
|31
|104
|108
|Reading
|31
|14
|15
|1
|1
|30
|94
|106
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|37
|26
|10
|1
|0
|53
|126
|110
|Orlando
|34
|20
|10
|3
|1
|44
|114
|95
|Jacksonville
|36
|19
|14
|3
|0
|41
|110
|100
|South Carolina
|34
|19
|13
|2
|0
|40
|116
|110
|Florida
|33
|17
|11
|5
|0
|39
|100
|90
|Savannah
|36
|13
|18
|4
|1
|31
|105
|119
|Atlanta
|35
|13
|21
|1
|0
|27
|103
|123
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|35
|24
|6
|2
|3
|53
|155
|115
|Fort Wayne
|37
|18
|16
|1
|2
|39
|116
|126
|Indy
|35
|17
|14
|4
|0
|38
|103
|113
|Kalamazoo
|33
|17
|15
|1
|0
|35
|95
|95
|Cincinnati
|34
|16
|15
|3
|0
|35
|140
|129
|Wheeling
|34
|16
|16
|1
|1
|34
|110
|107
|Iowa
|35
|13
|16
|5
|1
|32
|97
|126
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|34
|26
|7
|1
|0
|53
|135
|91
|Idaho
|36
|23
|11
|1
|1
|48
|161
|124
|Rapid City
|36
|17
|17
|2
|0
|36
|119
|129
|Tulsa
|35
|16
|16
|3
|0
|35
|110
|108
|Allen
|37
|17
|19
|1
|0
|35
|131
|154
|Wichita
|36
|12
|19
|5
|0
|29
|112
|149
|Utah
|35
|14
|21
|0
|0
|28
|102
|119
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Atlanta 2
Utah 4, Allen 2
Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 4
South Carolina 5, Orlando 4
Florida 4, Savannah 0
Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1
Maine 6, Reading 4
Worcester 4, Norfolk 2
Indy 8, Wheeling 7
Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1
Tulsa 2, Iowa 1
Wichita 6, Cincinnati 4
Rapid City 9, Fort Wayne 5
Kansas City 7, Idaho 5
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2
Jacksonville 2, South Carolina 1
Norfolk 3, Worcester 0
Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 1
Wichita 6, Utah 3
Toledo 5, Indy 3
Monday’s Games
Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
