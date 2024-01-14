All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 35 24 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 35 24 8 2 1 51 125 97 Newfoundland 35 16 13 6 0 38 113 128 Worcester 34 16 13 3 2 37 98 109 Trois-Rivieres 38 17 18 2 1 37 111 133 Norfolk 34 15 15 4 0 34 104 96 Maine 32 13 14 5 0 31 104 108 Reading 31 14 15 1 1 30 94 106

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 37 26 10 1 0 53 126 110 Orlando 34 20 10 3 1 44 114 95 South Carolina 33 19 12 2 0 40 115 108 Florida 33 17 11 5 0 39 100 90 Jacksonville 35 18 14 3 0 39 108 99 Savannah 36 13 18 4 1 31 105 119 Atlanta 35 13 21 1 0 27 103 123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 34 23 6 2 3 51 150 112 Fort Wayne 37 18 16 1 2 39 116 126 Indy 34 17 13 4 0 38 100 108 Cincinnati 34 16 15 3 0 35 140 129 Wheeling 33 16 15 1 1 34 109 105 Kalamazoo 32 16 15 1 0 33 93 94 Iowa 35 13 16 5 1 32 97 126

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 34 26 7 1 0 53 135 91 Idaho 36 23 11 1 1 48 161 124 Rapid City 36 17 17 2 0 36 119 129 Tulsa 35 16 16 3 0 35 110 108 Allen 37 17 19 1 0 35 131 154 Utah 34 14 20 0 0 28 99 113 Wichita 35 11 19 5 0 27 106 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 2

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 1

Reading 1, Maine 0

Greenville 2, Orlando 1

Worcester 4, Norfolk 3

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

Florida 5, Savannah 3

Cincinnati 4, Wichita 3

Iowa 3, Tulsa 2

Utah 6, Allen 2

Fort Wayne 3, Rapid City 1

Kansas City 4, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Atlanta 2

Utah 4, Allen 2

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 4

South Carolina 5, Orlando 4

Florida 4, Savannah 0

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1

Maine 6, Reading 4

Worcester 4, Norfolk 2

Indy 8, Wheeling 7

Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1

Tulsa 2, Iowa 1

Wichita 6, Cincinnati 4

Rapid City 9, Fort Wayne 5

Kansas City 7, Idaho 5

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.