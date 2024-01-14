All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|35
|24
|8
|2
|1
|51
|125
|97
|Newfoundland
|35
|16
|13
|6
|0
|38
|113
|128
|Worcester
|34
|16
|13
|3
|2
|37
|98
|109
|Trois-Rivieres
|38
|17
|18
|2
|1
|37
|111
|133
|Norfolk
|34
|15
|15
|4
|0
|34
|104
|96
|Maine
|32
|13
|14
|5
|0
|31
|104
|108
|Reading
|31
|14
|15
|1
|1
|30
|94
|106
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|37
|26
|10
|1
|0
|53
|126
|110
|Orlando
|34
|20
|10
|3
|1
|44
|114
|95
|South Carolina
|33
|19
|12
|2
|0
|40
|115
|108
|Florida
|33
|17
|11
|5
|0
|39
|100
|90
|Jacksonville
|35
|18
|14
|3
|0
|39
|108
|99
|Savannah
|36
|13
|18
|4
|1
|31
|105
|119
|Atlanta
|35
|13
|21
|1
|0
|27
|103
|123
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|34
|23
|6
|2
|3
|51
|150
|112
|Fort Wayne
|37
|18
|16
|1
|2
|39
|116
|126
|Indy
|34
|17
|13
|4
|0
|38
|100
|108
|Cincinnati
|34
|16
|15
|3
|0
|35
|140
|129
|Wheeling
|33
|16
|15
|1
|1
|34
|109
|105
|Kalamazoo
|32
|16
|15
|1
|0
|33
|93
|94
|Iowa
|35
|13
|16
|5
|1
|32
|97
|126
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|34
|26
|7
|1
|0
|53
|135
|91
|Idaho
|36
|23
|11
|1
|1
|48
|161
|124
|Rapid City
|36
|17
|17
|2
|0
|36
|119
|129
|Tulsa
|35
|16
|16
|3
|0
|35
|110
|108
|Allen
|37
|17
|19
|1
|0
|35
|131
|154
|Utah
|34
|14
|20
|0
|0
|28
|99
|113
|Wichita
|35
|11
|19
|5
|0
|27
|106
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 2
Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 1
Reading 1, Maine 0
Greenville 2, Orlando 1
Worcester 4, Norfolk 3
Indy 5, Wheeling 2
Florida 5, Savannah 3
Cincinnati 4, Wichita 3
Iowa 3, Tulsa 2
Utah 6, Allen 2
Fort Wayne 3, Rapid City 1
Kansas City 4, Idaho 3
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Atlanta 2
Utah 4, Allen 2
Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 4
South Carolina 5, Orlando 4
Florida 4, Savannah 0
Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1
Maine 6, Reading 4
Worcester 4, Norfolk 2
Indy 8, Wheeling 7
Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1
Tulsa 2, Iowa 1
Wichita 6, Cincinnati 4
Rapid City 9, Fort Wayne 5
Kansas City 7, Idaho 5
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
