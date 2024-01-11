All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 34 23 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 34 23 8 2 1 49 120 93 Newfoundland 34 16 13 5 0 37 109 123 Trois-Rivieres 36 16 17 2 1 35 102 126 Norfolk 32 15 14 3 0 33 99 88 Worcester 32 14 13 3 2 33 90 104 Maine 30 12 13 5 0 29 98 103 Reading 29 13 14 1 1 28 89 100

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 35 24 10 1 0 49 122 108 Orlando 32 20 10 1 1 42 109 88 South Carolina 31 18 11 2 0 38 108 99 Jacksonville 33 17 13 3 0 37 102 95 Florida 31 15 11 5 0 35 91 87 Savannah 34 13 16 4 1 31 102 110 Atlanta 33 12 20 1 0 25 96 114

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 32 23 4 2 3 51 148 106 Fort Wayne 35 17 15 1 2 37 108 116 Wheeling 31 16 13 1 1 34 100 92 Indy 32 15 13 4 0 34 87 99 Cincinnati 32 15 14 3 0 33 132 120 Kalamazoo 30 14 15 1 0 29 87 92 Iowa 33 12 16 4 1 29 93 122

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 32 24 7 1 0 49 124 83 Idaho 34 23 9 1 1 48 153 113 Allen 35 17 17 1 0 35 127 144 Rapid City 34 16 16 2 0 34 109 121 Tulsa 33 15 15 3 0 33 106 104 Utah 32 12 20 0 0 24 89 109 Wichita 33 10 19 4 0 24 97 138

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 8, Trois-Rivieres 5

Toledo 7, Indy 2

Orlando 5, Greenville 2

Savannah 4, Florida 1

Allen 5, Utah 4

Rapid City 4, Fort Wayne 1

Kansas City 4, Idaho 3

Thursday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 2

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

