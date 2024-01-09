All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 33 22 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 33 22 8 2 1 47 115 91 Newfoundland 33 16 12 5 0 37 107 118 Trois-Rivieres 35 16 16 2 1 35 97 118 Norfolk 32 15 14 3 0 33 99 88 Worcester 32 14 13 3 2 33 90 104 Reading 29 13 14 1 1 28 89 100 Maine 29 11 13 5 0 27 90 98

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 34 24 9 1 0 49 120 103 Orlando 31 19 10 1 1 40 104 86 South Carolina 31 18 11 2 0 38 108 99 Jacksonville 33 17 13 3 0 37 102 95 Florida 30 15 10 5 0 35 90 83 Savannah 33 12 16 4 1 29 98 109 Atlanta 33 12 20 1 0 25 96 114

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 31 22 4 2 3 49 141 104 Fort Wayne 34 17 14 1 2 37 107 112 Wheeling 31 16 13 1 1 34 100 92 Indy 31 15 12 4 0 34 85 92 Cincinnati 32 15 14 3 0 33 132 120 Kalamazoo 30 14 15 1 0 29 87 92 Iowa 33 12 16 4 1 29 93 122

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 31 23 7 1 0 47 120 80 Idaho 33 23 9 0 1 47 150 109 Tulsa 33 15 15 3 0 33 106 104 Allen 34 16 17 1 0 33 122 140 Rapid City 33 15 16 2 0 32 105 120 Utah 31 12 19 0 0 24 85 104 Wichita 33 10 19 4 0 24 97 138

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Orlando 2, Wheeling 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

