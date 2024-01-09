All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|33
|22
|8
|2
|1
|47
|115
|91
|Newfoundland
|33
|16
|12
|5
|0
|37
|107
|118
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|16
|16
|2
|1
|35
|97
|118
|Norfolk
|32
|15
|14
|3
|0
|33
|99
|88
|Worcester
|32
|14
|13
|3
|2
|33
|90
|104
|Reading
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|28
|89
|100
|Maine
|29
|11
|13
|5
|0
|27
|90
|98
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|34
|24
|9
|1
|0
|49
|120
|103
|Orlando
|31
|19
|10
|1
|1
|40
|104
|86
|South Carolina
|31
|18
|11
|2
|0
|38
|108
|99
|Jacksonville
|33
|17
|13
|3
|0
|37
|102
|95
|Florida
|30
|15
|10
|5
|0
|35
|90
|83
|Savannah
|33
|12
|16
|4
|1
|29
|98
|109
|Atlanta
|33
|12
|20
|1
|0
|25
|96
|114
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|31
|22
|4
|2
|3
|49
|141
|104
|Fort Wayne
|34
|17
|14
|1
|2
|37
|107
|112
|Wheeling
|31
|16
|13
|1
|1
|34
|100
|92
|Indy
|31
|15
|12
|4
|0
|34
|85
|92
|Cincinnati
|32
|15
|14
|3
|0
|33
|132
|120
|Kalamazoo
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|87
|92
|Iowa
|33
|12
|16
|4
|1
|29
|93
|122
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|31
|23
|7
|1
|0
|47
|120
|80
|Idaho
|33
|23
|9
|0
|1
|47
|150
|109
|Tulsa
|33
|15
|15
|3
|0
|33
|106
|104
|Allen
|34
|16
|17
|1
|0
|33
|122
|140
|Rapid City
|33
|15
|16
|2
|0
|32
|105
|120
|Utah
|31
|12
|19
|0
|0
|24
|85
|104
|Wichita
|33
|10
|19
|4
|0
|24
|97
|138
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Orlando 2, Wheeling 1
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
