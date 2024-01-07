All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 32 21 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 32 21 8 2 1 45 110 88 Newfoundland 32 15 12 5 0 35 101 116 Trois-Rivieres 34 16 15 2 1 35 94 113 Norfolk 31 15 13 3 0 33 99 84 Worcester 31 14 12 3 2 33 88 100 Reading 29 13 14 1 1 28 89 100 Maine 28 10 13 5 0 25 86 96

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 33 23 9 1 0 47 116 102 Orlando 30 18 10 1 1 38 102 85 South Carolina 30 18 10 2 0 38 107 95 Jacksonville 32 17 12 3 0 37 101 92 Florida 30 15 10 5 0 35 90 83 Savannah 33 12 16 4 1 29 98 109 Atlanta 32 11 20 1 0 23 93 113

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 30 22 4 1 3 48 137 99 Fort Wayne 33 17 13 1 2 37 105 109 Wheeling 30 16 12 1 1 34 99 90 Indy 30 14 12 4 0 32 81 92 Cincinnati 31 14 14 3 0 31 127 116 Kalamazoo 30 14 15 1 0 29 87 92 Iowa 32 11 16 4 1 27 90 120

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 31 23 7 1 0 47 120 80 Idaho 33 23 9 0 1 47 150 109 Tulsa 32 15 14 3 0 33 103 100 Allen 33 15 17 1 0 31 117 139 Rapid City 32 14 16 2 0 30 101 117 Utah 30 12 18 0 0 24 83 98 Wichita 32 10 18 4 0 24 96 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Utah 4, Newfoundland 3

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3

Orlando 4, Wheeling 1

Savannah 4, Jacksonville 3

Greenville 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 3, Norfolk 2

Worcester 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 0

Florida 3, Atlanta 2

Allen 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3

Reading 2, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 3, Florida 2

Newfoundland 3, Utah 1

Adirondack 5, Maine 4

Indy 2, Norfolk 1

South Carolina 7, Atlanta 4

Jacksonville 3, Savannah 2

Wheeling 5, Orlando 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 1

Fort Wayne 4, Iowa 1

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Tulsa 3, Rapid City 0

Idaho 5, Reading 2

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

