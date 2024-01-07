All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|32
|21
|8
|2
|1
|45
|110
|88
|Newfoundland
|32
|15
|12
|5
|0
|35
|101
|116
|Trois-Rivieres
|34
|16
|15
|2
|1
|35
|94
|113
|Norfolk
|31
|15
|13
|3
|0
|33
|99
|84
|Worcester
|31
|14
|12
|3
|2
|33
|88
|100
|Reading
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|28
|89
|100
|Maine
|28
|10
|13
|5
|0
|25
|86
|96
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|33
|23
|9
|1
|0
|47
|116
|102
|Orlando
|30
|18
|10
|1
|1
|38
|102
|85
|South Carolina
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|107
|95
|Jacksonville
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|101
|92
|Florida
|30
|15
|10
|5
|0
|35
|90
|83
|Savannah
|33
|12
|16
|4
|1
|29
|98
|109
|Atlanta
|32
|11
|20
|1
|0
|23
|93
|113
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|30
|22
|4
|1
|3
|48
|137
|99
|Fort Wayne
|33
|17
|13
|1
|2
|37
|105
|109
|Wheeling
|30
|16
|12
|1
|1
|34
|99
|90
|Indy
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|81
|92
|Cincinnati
|31
|14
|14
|3
|0
|31
|127
|116
|Kalamazoo
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|87
|92
|Iowa
|32
|11
|16
|4
|1
|27
|90
|120
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|31
|23
|7
|1
|0
|47
|120
|80
|Idaho
|33
|23
|9
|0
|1
|47
|150
|109
|Tulsa
|32
|15
|14
|3
|0
|33
|103
|100
|Allen
|33
|15
|17
|1
|0
|31
|117
|139
|Rapid City
|32
|14
|16
|2
|0
|30
|101
|117
|Utah
|30
|12
|18
|0
|0
|24
|83
|98
|Wichita
|32
|10
|18
|4
|0
|24
|96
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Utah 4, Newfoundland 3
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3
Orlando 4, Wheeling 1
Savannah 4, Jacksonville 3
Greenville 4, South Carolina 2
Indy 3, Norfolk 2
Worcester 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 0
Florida 3, Atlanta 2
Allen 4, Wichita 1
Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3
Reading 2, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Greenville 3, Florida 2
Newfoundland 3, Utah 1
Adirondack 5, Maine 4
Indy 2, Norfolk 1
South Carolina 7, Atlanta 4
Jacksonville 3, Savannah 2
Wheeling 5, Orlando 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 1
Fort Wayne 4, Iowa 1
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3
Allen 5, Wichita 4
Tulsa 3, Rapid City 0
Idaho 5, Reading 2
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
