All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 31 20 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 31 20 8 2 1 43 105 84 Norfolk 30 15 12 3 0 33 98 82 Worcester 30 14 11 3 2 33 87 95 Newfoundland 31 14 12 5 0 33 98 115 Trois-Rivieres 33 15 15 2 1 33 89 112 Reading 28 13 13 1 1 28 87 95 Maine 27 10 13 4 0 24 82 91

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 32 22 9 1 0 45 113 100 Orlando 29 18 9 1 1 38 100 80 South Carolina 29 17 10 2 0 36 100 91 Jacksonville 31 16 12 3 0 35 98 90 Florida 29 15 10 4 0 34 88 80 Savannah 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 106 Atlanta 31 11 19 1 0 23 89 106

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 29 21 4 1 3 46 133 96 Fort Wayne 32 16 13 1 2 35 101 108 Wheeling 29 15 12 1 1 32 94 88 Indy 29 13 12 4 0 30 79 91 Cincinnati 30 14 14 2 0 30 124 112 Kalamazoo 30 14 15 1 0 29 87 92 Iowa 31 11 15 4 1 27 89 116

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 31 23 7 1 0 47 120 80 Idaho 32 22 9 0 1 45 145 107 Tulsa 31 14 14 3 0 31 100 100 Rapid City 31 14 15 2 0 30 101 114 Allen 32 14 17 1 0 29 112 135 Utah 29 12 17 0 0 24 82 95 Wichita 31 10 17 4 0 24 92 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Utah 4, Newfoundland 3

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3

Orlando 4, Wheeling 1

Savannah 4, Jacksonville 3

Greenville 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 3, Norfolk 2

Worcester 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 0

Florida 3, Atlanta 2

Allen 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3

Reading 2, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Greenville, 4:05 p.m.

Utah at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Reading at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

