All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|31
|20
|8
|2
|1
|43
|105
|84
|Norfolk
|30
|15
|12
|3
|0
|33
|98
|82
|Worcester
|30
|14
|11
|3
|2
|33
|87
|95
|Newfoundland
|31
|14
|12
|5
|0
|33
|98
|115
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|15
|15
|2
|1
|33
|89
|112
|Reading
|28
|13
|13
|1
|1
|28
|87
|95
|Maine
|27
|10
|13
|4
|0
|24
|82
|91
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|32
|22
|9
|1
|0
|45
|113
|100
|Orlando
|29
|18
|9
|1
|1
|38
|100
|80
|South Carolina
|29
|17
|10
|2
|0
|36
|100
|91
|Jacksonville
|31
|16
|12
|3
|0
|35
|98
|90
|Florida
|29
|15
|10
|4
|0
|34
|88
|80
|Savannah
|32
|12
|16
|3
|1
|28
|96
|106
|Atlanta
|31
|11
|19
|1
|0
|23
|89
|106
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|29
|21
|4
|1
|3
|46
|133
|96
|Fort Wayne
|32
|16
|13
|1
|2
|35
|101
|108
|Wheeling
|29
|15
|12
|1
|1
|32
|94
|88
|Indy
|29
|13
|12
|4
|0
|30
|79
|91
|Cincinnati
|30
|14
|14
|2
|0
|30
|124
|112
|Kalamazoo
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|87
|92
|Iowa
|31
|11
|15
|4
|1
|27
|89
|116
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|31
|23
|7
|1
|0
|47
|120
|80
|Idaho
|32
|22
|9
|0
|1
|45
|145
|107
|Tulsa
|31
|14
|14
|3
|0
|31
|100
|100
|Rapid City
|31
|14
|15
|2
|0
|30
|101
|114
|Allen
|32
|14
|17
|1
|0
|29
|112
|135
|Utah
|29
|12
|17
|0
|0
|24
|82
|95
|Wichita
|31
|10
|17
|4
|0
|24
|92
|128
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Utah 4, Newfoundland 3
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3
Orlando 4, Wheeling 1
Savannah 4, Jacksonville 3
Greenville 4, South Carolina 2
Indy 3, Norfolk 2
Worcester 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 0
Florida 3, Atlanta 2
Allen 4, Wichita 1
Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3
Reading 2, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Greenville, 4:05 p.m.
Utah at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Reading at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.