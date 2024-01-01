All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|29
|18
|8
|2
|1
|39
|94
|81
|Norfolk
|29
|15
|11
|3
|0
|33
|96
|79
|Newfoundland
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|95
|111
|Trois-Rivieres
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|32
|84
|101
|Worcester
|29
|13
|11
|3
|2
|31
|82
|91
|Reading
|26
|11
|13
|1
|1
|24
|78
|91
|Maine
|26
|10
|12
|4
|0
|24
|80
|86
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|31
|21
|9
|1
|0
|43
|109
|98
|South Carolina
|28
|17
|9
|2
|0
|36
|98
|87
|Jacksonville
|29
|16
|10
|3
|0
|35
|92
|80
|Orlando
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|90
|76
|Florida
|27
|13
|10
|4
|0
|30
|80
|75
|Savannah
|31
|11
|16
|3
|1
|26
|92
|103
|Atlanta
|29
|11
|18
|0
|0
|22
|84
|98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|28
|20
|4
|1
|3
|44
|129
|96
|Fort Wayne
|30
|15
|12
|1
|2
|33
|100
|104
|Wheeling
|28
|15
|11
|1
|1
|32
|93
|84
|Cincinnati
|29
|14
|14
|1
|0
|29
|121
|108
|Indy
|28
|12
|12
|4
|0
|28
|76
|89
|Kalamazoo
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|83
|88
|Iowa
|31
|11
|15
|4
|1
|27
|89
|116
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|31
|23
|7
|1
|0
|47
|120
|80
|Idaho
|30
|22
|7
|0
|1
|45
|141
|98
|Rapid City
|30
|14
|14
|2
|0
|30
|98
|108
|Tulsa
|29
|13
|13
|3
|0
|29
|92
|92
|Allen
|30
|12
|17
|1
|0
|25
|103
|132
|Wichita
|30
|10
|16
|4
|0
|24
|91
|124
|Utah
|28
|11
|17
|0
|0
|22
|78
|92
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Worcester 2, Reading 1
Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 1
Savannah 3, Atlanta 1
Utah 1, Tulsa 0
Kalamazoo 7, Indy 0
Greenville 5, Florida 4
Jacksonville 5, Cincinnati 4
Wheeling 4, Norfolk 1
Allen 5, Idaho 4
Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 4
Kansas City 9, Wichita 2
Rapid City 3, Iowa 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Reading at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.