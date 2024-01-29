Eberle has 2 goals and an assist as Kraken beat Blue Jackets 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist in Seattle’s three-goal first period, and the Kraken beat…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist in Seattle’s three-goal first period, and the Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, Brandon Tanev also scored, and Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists as Seattle extended its point streak to three games (2-0-1). Joey Daccord stopped 30 shots.

Yegor Chinakhov scored twice in the third period for Columbus, and Daniil Tarasov had 23 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost seven of their last nine games (2-5-2).

With Columbus’ Dmitri Voronkov off for holding, Bjorkstrand fired a hard shot from just beyond the top of the right circle. Eberle got just enough stick on it in front of the net to deflect it past Tarasov to open the scoring with 7:20 left in the first period.

McCann made it 2-0 with just under 4 minutes remaining in the period, breaking up the left side for a pass from Eberle and a shot from the middle of the left circle.

Eberle needed just 14 seconds of the Kraken’s second power-play opportunity to make it 3-0. McCann took a hard shot from the left circle, which Tarasov saved, but was unable to grab onto. With the puck loose in the crease, Eberle came in from Tarasov’s right and swept it into the far side with 2:02 left in the first.

Bjorkstrand got his second assist on the play, increasing his team-leading points total to 40.

Chinakhov got the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard with a backhander at 7:12 of the third period. He then pulled them within one on a breakaway with 4:02 remaining.

Tanev clinched it for the Kraken with an empty-netter with 13 seconds left.

