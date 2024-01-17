Dylan Larkin’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings over Panthers 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal 1:09 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal 1:09 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the head-to-head series.

Michael Rasmussen and Robby Fabbri scored in regulation for the Red Wings, who are 6-0-1 in their last seven games. Alex Lyon made 32 saves against his former team.

Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling scored for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves. Florida has lost a season-high three straight (0-1-2).

It was Detroit’s first game without forward Patrick Kane due to a lower-body injury.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov also missed the game with a minor lower-body issue due to “precautionary reasons.”

CANADIENS 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Cole Caufield put in a rebound with 4:31 to play and Montreal beat New Jersey after squandering a two-goal lead early in the third period.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Joshua Roy also scored as the Canadiens won their second straight and improved to 4-2-2 in their last eight games. Sam Montembeault made 28 saves.

Luke Hughes and Alexander Holtz scored power-play goals for New Jersey in the opening 1:37 of the third to tie it. Nico Daws stopped 22 shots in his third consecutive start.

