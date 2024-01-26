Doncic scores 41 points in 1st half against Hawks to set Mavericks’ record for points in a half

ATLANTA (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the first half against Atlanta on Friday night to set a…

ATLANTA (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the first half against Atlanta on Friday night to set a franchise record for points in any half.

Doncic scored 23 points in the second quarter after opening with 18 points in the first.

The second-quarter outburst placed Doncic, who averages 33.6 points, on pace to challenge his career high of 60 points.

Doncic made 17 of 22 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, in the half.

The Mavericks’ previous high mark for points in a half was 34 by Dirk Nowitzki in the second half against Utah on Nov. 3, 2009.

Doncic’s 41-point half is the 15th half with 40 or more points in the NBA’s last 25 years. It came just four days after Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the first half of a loss to Charlotte.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.