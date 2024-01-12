D-backs reach deals with slugger Christian Walker, ace Zac Gallen ahead of arbitration deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts with six players Thursday, including Gold Glove first baseman Christian…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts with six players Thursday, including Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker and All-Star right-hander Zac Gallen, to avoid salary arbitration.

Walker will be paid $10.9 million next season, while Gallen will make $10,011,000.

Walker, who will be 33 next season, has been one of the most well-rounded first basemen in the big leagues over the past two years and was a huge piece for the D-backs during their recent run to the World Series, batting cleanup.

He’s won Gold Gloves in each of the past two seasons and hit .258 with 33 homers and 103 RBI in 2023. Walker has played the last eight seasons with the D-backs after he was claimed off waivers from the Reds in 2017.

He made $6.5 million last season.

The 28-year-old Gallen was the starting pitcher for the National League All-Star team last year and had a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA. He finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Gallen nearly doubled his salary after making $5.6 million last season.

Arizona also reached agreements with four key bullpen pieces, including closer Paul Sewald ($7.35 million), lefty Joe Mantiply ($925,000) and right-handers Kevin Ginkel ($1.225 million) and Ryan Thompson ($1.35 million).

