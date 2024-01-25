Devils fall to Hurricanes 3-2 after coach Lindy Ruff was hit in the face by a puck

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist, leading the Carolina Hurricanes…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist, leading the Carolina Hurricanes past the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday night.

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff was struck in the face by a puck during the second period. He stayed behind the bench initially, but didn’t come out for the third period. Associate coach Travis Green ran the team the rest of the way.

Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three of four. Antti Raanta made 23 saves.

Justin Dowling and Jesper Bratt scored New Jersey’s goals in the third period. Dowling was making his Devils debut in his first NHL game this season. Nico Daws was pulled after Carolina’s third goal.

CANADIENS 4, ISLANDERS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the game with 2:12 remaining, lifting the Canadiens past New York and spoiling Patrick Roy’s return to Montreal.

After the Canadiens gave up a 3-1 lead in the third period, Monahan fired a one-timer into the Islanders’ net to put Montreal back on top.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Sam Montembeault stopped 43 shots and had an assist on Monahan’s first goal.

Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat each had a goal and assist, Kyle Palmieri also scored and Noah Dobson had three assists as the Islanders fell to 1-2-0 under Roy. The Hall of Fame goaltender who helped lead the Canadiens to Stanley Cup victories in 1986 and 1993, was hired as the Islanders’ coach last Saturday.

BRUINS 3, SENATORS 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brad Marchand scored at 1:48 of overtime and Boston beat Ottawa.

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic also scored for the Atlantic Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Bruins. Jeremy Swayman stopped 35 shots.

Thomas Chabot and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Ottawa was trailing 2-1 when Josh Norris thought he had tied the game at 13:18 of the third. But, officials determined a hand pass was involved. The Senators did come back to tie the game at 2-all with a power-play goal at 16:42, when Tarasenko sent a shot past Swayman.

RED WINGS 3, FLYERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his third career shutout, Andrew Copp scored his 100th goal and Detroit silenced Philadelphia.

Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider also scored during Detroit’s three-goal second period as the Red Wings bounced back from a 5-4 loss to Dallas at home Tuesday. Copp’s goal was short-handed, Larkin extended his point streak to 10 games and Lucas Raymond added two assists.

Samuel Ersson made 17 saves for the Flyers, who have lost four straight and were shut out for the second time this season.

LIGHTNING 6, COYOTES 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists to retake the NHL lead in points and Steven Stamkos recorded his 1,100th career point as Tampa Bay beat Arizona.

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, Mitchell Chaffee scored his first career NHL goal and Darren Raddysh and Luke Glendening added scores for Tampa Bay, which won its fifth straight home game. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist and defenseman Sean Durzi scored his eighth goal of the season for Arizona. Connor Ingram, who had allowed one goal in his previous two career games against Tampa Bay, allowed six goals on 37 shots.

STARS 4, DUCKS 3, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Harley scored 38 seconds into overtime and Dallas edged Anaheim.

Miro Heiskanen tied it midway through the third period in his return to Dallas’ lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Craig Smith and Matt Duchene also scored for the Stars, who have won their last 11 home games against Anaheim since October 2015, matching the club’s longest active streak at the American Airlines Center versus any team. They won their 11th in a row there over Detroit two weeks before Christmas.

Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for Dallas, needing only one in overtime.

Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped 40 shots in regulation, but the only Stars shot in overtime was Harley’s wrister from about 30 feet. Troy Terry, Jakob Silfverberg and Urho Vaakanainen scored for the Ducks.

PREDATORS 3, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier and Filip Forsberg scored 35 seconds apart to open a three-goal third period, Juuse Saros made 22 saves and Nashville came back to beat Minnesota.

Roman Josi added his 10th goal of the season and had an assist, while Ryan O’Reilly had two assists for Nashville. The Predators had lost three of four, but are 21-11-1 in their last 33 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season for Minnesota and Matt Boldy got his 16th. Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots for the Wild, which had its three-game winning streak stopped. Minnesota had been 14-0-1 when leading after two periods.

