Cyprus FA warns clubs they’ll face the toughest penalties if fans don’t behave

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus Football Association said Friday it won’t hesitate to impose the heaviest penalties on soccer clubs whose fans resort to violence at matches.

Such penalties include a complete ban on supporters, fines of up to a half million euros (around $540,000), a points deduction and even relegation, as the Cyprus FA grapples with a spike in violence that has even rattled the country’s president.

The FA has come under mounting pressure to take tougher action following a string of incidents that put into question its ability to rein in those supporters whose behavior in stadiums has gotten progressively worse.

That’s why Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis sat in on an ad-hoc meeting of the FA’s executive board and soccer club presidents to hear what they intend to do.

In a statement following the meeting, the FA repeated a decision it made earlier this week to issue a ban on away team fans for the remainder of the season, starting this weekend, and said it would revisit the measure if “results aren’t satisfactory.”

On top of that, it said that its adjudicator wouldn’t hold back in imposing the toughest penalties under his mandate.

The measures appear directed primarily at getting club bosses to clamp down on any trouble.

“All these measures aren’t just theoretical or wishful thinking,” the FA said. “They affirm the FA’s determination for soccer matches to be held under conditions of safety and that applies for all, players, coaches and little children” in the stands.

Hartsiotis’ presence was at the direction of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides who on Thursday made it clear that he’s not going to put up with any more dithering.

“I’m not ruling anything out,” Christodoulides said when asked what he would do if he felt the FA’s measures don’t go far enough. “The decisions might not be the most well-received but, I repeat, public safety is the priority.”

The FA meeting came two days after a Cyprus Cup game between Limassol rivals Apollon and AEL was called off after some fans ran onto the field and hurled flares in the stands before kickoff.

The incident incensed Christodoulides who called what had unfolded “unacceptable” and said this could “not be allowed to continue.”

Some criticism was leveled at the police, but Christodoulides appeared to absolve the force of the blame, saying that there were 340 officers present at the game.

