Cumber’s 3-pointer for New Mexico snaps No. 25 UNLV women’s MWC winning streak at 29

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Viane Cumber scored 22 points and hit her sixth 3-pointer of the game with 4 seconds left to lift New Mexico to a 69-66 victory over No. 25 UNLV on Saturday, bringing a dramatic end to the Lady Rebels’ 29-game Mountain West Conference winning streak.

UNLV took a 65-64 lead when Desi-Rae Young hit short jumper with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a UNLV timeout, Cumber hit a layup to put the Lobos up by one.

The Lady Rebels missed a number of chances to regain the lead. There were a couple of missed 3-pointers, an 0-for-2 trip to the line by Young and an extended possession with three missed shots. Young finally tied it by making one of two free throws with 24 seconds left.

New Mexico then called timeout and with four seconds left Cumber sank what would be the winning 3-pointer. UNLV had a good look at a tying 3-pointer but it was off the mark.

Cumber made 8 of 14 shots, which included 6 of 11 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds for New Mexico (13-6, 4-2). Aniyah Augmon had 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Nyah Wilson added 10 points.

Young, who averages 19.4 points and 8.9 rebounds, had 24 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. A 77% free-throw shooter this season, she went 2 for 6 from the line. She has 42 career double-doubles and seven this season.

Alyssa Brown added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists for UNLV (15-2, 5-1).

UNLV will play at Boise State on Wednesday and New Mexico will host Fresno State, also on Wednesday.

