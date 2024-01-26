Live Radio
Home » Sports » Cubs right-hander Mathew Peters…

Cubs right-hander Mathew Peters suspended for season after positive drug test

The Associated Press

January 26, 2024, 6:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Mathew Peters was suspended for the 2024 season on Friday under the minor league drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

Peters tested positive for the steroid known as Oral Turinabol.

The 23-year-old signed for a $125,000 bonus in 2022 as a 12th-round draft pick from the Indiana Institute of Technology. He was 0-1 with a 16.68 ERA in 14 relief appearances last year for the Arizona Complex League Cubs.

Caplin was third player disciplined this year under the minor league program.

Fifteen players were disciplined last year under the minor league program and Milwaukee Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejía was suspended 162 games under the major league program.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up