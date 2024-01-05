Crosby scores winner in 3rd period as Penguins beat Bruins 6-5 after blowing 3-goal lead

BOSTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored on the power play to snap a third-period tie and added two assists, lifting…

BOSTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored on the power play to snap a third-period tie and added two assists, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Crosby’s goal at 11:19 broke a 5-all deadlock and halted a four-game winning streak for the first-place Bruins, who rallied from three down to tie it. The Penguins also got goals from Drew O’Connor, Ryan Graves, Jake Guentzel, Lars Eller and Jeff Carter. Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

Brad Marchand scored twice for the Bruins, and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists. Morgan Geekie added a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 29 shots.

PANTHERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hours after being named an All-Star, Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist as Florida defeated Vegas in their latest Stanley Cup rematch.

The Panthers won their sixth straight game, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves to win his fifth consecutive start.

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe both had a goal and an assist for Florida as well. Sam Bennett also scored.

The Panthers completed a two-game season sweep of the Golden Knights, exacting a bit of revenge for last season’s five-game loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored for Vegas, which has lost six of seven.

AVALANCHE 5, STARS 4, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game 3:40 into overtime and Colorado rallied past Dallas.

Jonathan Drouin had two goals and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 28 shots in his league-leading 32nd start.

Tyler Seguin had two goals and Joe Pavelski and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

MacKinnon broke in on a 2-on-0 with Devon Toews and beat Wedgewood stick side for the winner. MacKinnon also had an assist for the Central Division-leading Avalanche, who have a season-best seven-game point streak (6-0-1).

RANGERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored his team-best 24th goal, Vincent Trocheck added three assists and New York beat Chicago.

Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who rebounded from Tuesday’s 6-1 home loss to Carolina and improved to 10-1-0 after a defeat this season. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

Colin Blackwell scored against his former team for Chicago, which has lost four straight and six of seven.

The Rangers have won six of their last seven meetings with the Blackhawks and are 12-3-1 against Western Conference opponents.

BLUES 2, CANUCKS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist to lead St. Louis over Vancouver.

Thomas, selected to his first All-Star Game earlier in the day, broke a 1-all tie at 8:03 of the third period for his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues, who snapped a two-game skid. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to improve to 12-11-1.

Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who had won eight of 11. Thatcher Demko made 30 saves but fell to 18-8-1.

LIGHTNING 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh scored his first two goals of the season and Victor Hedman had a power-play goal in Tampa Bay’s victory over injury-ravaged Minnesota.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves to end a three-start losing streak and Brandon Hagel added an empty-net goal to help the Lightning hand the Wild their fourth consecutive loss. Vasilevskiy’s bid for his 34th career shutout lasted until Zach Bogosian snapped a shot past him with 4:25 left.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for the Wild, failing for the third straight game to match Patrick Roy for second place on the NHL victory list with 551.

Nikita Kucherov was limited to one assist for the Lightning on the night he was named to his fifth All-Star Game, ending his four-game goal streak. The Russian right wing has 10 goals and 10 assists in his last 12 games.

BLUE JACKETS 3, FLYERS 2, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored in the shootout, Damon Severson and Jake Bean netted goals in the third period and Columbus came back to beat Philadelphia.

Gaudreau, the first Blue Jackets shooter, beat Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson and Daniil Tarasov clinched the victory with a glove save on Tyson Foerster. Neither Sean Couturier nor Bobby Brink could convert for Philadelphia.

Tarasov stopped 39 shots. The win was just the second in seven games for Columbus.

All-Star forward Travis Konecny scored both goals for the Flyers, who have dropped four in a row and six of seven.

SABRES 6, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Buffalo rookie Devon Levi made 32 saves in his first game at hometown Bell Centre to help the Sabres defeat Montreal.

The 22-year-old Levi, from nearby Dollard-des-Ormeaux, said he had 99 family members and friends in attendance. He grew up watching the Canadiens and idolizing goalie Carey Price.

Tage Thompson had two goals and an assist, and Jeff Skinner added a goal and three assists as the Sabres improved to 16-19-4. Casey Mittelstadt and Jack Quinn each had a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Dahlin scored into an empty net.

Joel Armia scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 32 shots. Returning from a seven-game trip, the Canadiens dropped to 16-17-5.

FLAMES 6, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Connor Zary, Blake Coleman, Rasmus Andersson and Yegor Sharangovich each had a goal and an assist in Calgary’s victory over Nashville.

Nazem Kadri and Noah Hanifin also scored and Dan Vladar made 30 saves for the Flames in their third straight win.

Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Michael McCarron scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators.

ISLANDERS 5, COYOTES 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice, the second in New York’s three-goal third period, and Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves to help the Islanders beat Arizona.

Anders Lee and Julien Gauthier scored 52 seconds apart for a 4-1 lead early in the third, and Horvat skated in alone for an unassisted goal with seven minutes remaining.

Mike Reilly also scored for the Islanders, who had lost three of four. All-Star forward Matthew Barzal had two assists to give him 401 points in the NHL.

Nick Schmaltz scored and Connor Ingram made 23 saves for the Coyotes, who had won six of eight.

KRAKEN 4, SENATORS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Andre Burakovsky scored 3:43 apart late in the second period as Seattle beat Ottawa for its sixth straight victory.

Yanni Gourde scored in the first period and Vince Dunn had an empty-net goal and an assist for the Kraken, who are riding a franchise-record 10-game point streak. Joey Daccord followed up his Winter Classic shutout with 32 saves, and Jordan Eberle added two assists.

Parker Kelly scored and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots for the Senators, who have lost three of four.

Daccord kept Ottawa off the board until Kelly’s deflection with 7:40 left. He hadn’t allowed a goal since early in the first period of Seattle’s win against Philadelphia on Dec. 29, giving him the longest shutout streak in team history.

The expansion Kraken joined the NHL for the 2021-22 season.

RED WINGS 4, KINGS 3, SO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored twice, Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane converted in the shootout and Detroit defeated Los Angeles.

Fabbri’s second two-goal game of the season helped Detroit snap a six-game losing streak to Los Angeles. Jeff Petry also scored for the Red Wings and Daniel Sprong had pair of assists. Alex Lyon made 40 saves.

Adrian Kempe had his second two-goal game in eight days, but it wasn’t enough as the Kings lost their fourth straight. Kempe has eight points in the last six games.

Matt Roy scored his first goal this season for Los Angeles. Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois assisted on both of Kempe’s goals. David Rittich stopped 23 shots.

JETS 2, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi broke a tie on a power play at 3:14 of the third period, All-Star goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and Winnipeg beat San Jose to extend its point streak to a franchise-record 10 games.

NHL-worst San Jose has lost 10 straight to fall to 9-27-3. The Sharks began the season with 11 consecutive losses. Winnipeg has won four in a row to improve to 24-9-4.

Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets, who have allowed three or fewer goals in a franchise-record 27 straight games.

Alexander Barabanov scored for San Jose, which hasn’t earned a point since beating the Jets 2-1 on Dec. 12.

