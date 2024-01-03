Live Radio
Coyotes forward Jason Zucker suspended 3 games for boarding Panthers’ Nick Cousins

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 10:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker was suspended for three games by the NHL on Wednesday night for boarding Florida forward Nick Cousins the previous night.

Zucker was given a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct for the play with 51 seconds left in the third period of the Panthers’ 4-1 win. He also received a major for fighting Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling after the hit.

In its explanation for the suspension, the NHL called it a hit from behind on a defenseless player no longer in possession of the puck.

