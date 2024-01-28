Columbus forward Patrik Laine enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union announced Sunday. Laine…

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union announced Sunday.

Laine will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the joint program. Under the terms of the program, he can return to the team for practice and then games when cleared by administrators.

“Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being,” said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, adding the organization would have no further comment out of respect for Laine.

The 25-year-old from Finland has acknowledged struggling with mental health at points over his professional career. In October, he pledged to donate $1,000 to OhioHealth for mental health resources and support in the Columbus area.

Laine hasn’t played since breaking his left clavicle during a game in mid-December. Because of injury, he’s been limited to 18 games and recorded six goals and three assists.

He’s the third player this season announced in the program by the NHL and NHLPA, joining Colorado’s Samuel Girard in November and Avalanche teammate Valeri Nichushkin this month.

Girard, who opened up about anxiety and depression leading to alcohol abuse, was away from hockey for about a month. He returned to practice in November and played his first game back on New Year’s Eve.

