Cologne appoints Timo Schultz as coach in Bundesliga survival bid

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne has appointed Timo Schultz as coach in a bid to climb away from the Bundesliga relegation zone.

Schultz takes over from Steffen Baumgart and will prepare the team for its next game against promoted Heidenheim on Jan. 13, Cologne said on Thursday.

The 46-year-old Schultz previously coached FC Basel in Switzerland and St. Pauli in the German second division.

“He has personality and the competence to raise the performance potential of our squad,” Cologne managing director Christian Keller said. “If we take on everything with complete conviction and all our efforts in every area together with Timo Schultz, then we will stay up.”

Baumgart and the club agreed to part ways last month after a loss at Union Berlin ensured Cologne remained in the relegation zone for the winter break. The team has only two wins from its opening 16 games.

