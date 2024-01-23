Chris Hughton fired as Ghana coach after team’s early Africa Cup exit

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Chris Hughton has been fired as Ghana coach following the team’s early exit from the…

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Chris Hughton has been fired as Ghana coach following the team’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect,” the Ghana Football Association said Tuesday after the team’s elimination was confirmed. “The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.”

The move came after Cameroon defeated Gambia 3-2 to ensure that Ghana could no longer progress to the Africa Cup’s last 16. Cameroon’s win on Tuesday meant Ghana could not finish among the four best third-place teams from the six groups.

Ghana missed to chance to secure its progress Monday when it conceded two late goals to draw with Mozambique 2-2. The Black Stars ended the group stage with just two points from draws with Mozambique and Egypt after an opening lose to eventual group winner Cape Verde.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,” the GFA said.

