White Sox agree to 1-year contract with veteran catcher Martín Maldonado

CHICAGO (AP) — When it comes to the young pitchers on the Chicago White Sox, Martín Maldonado is ready to…

CHICAGO (AP) — When it comes to the young pitchers on the Chicago White Sox, Martín Maldonado is ready to help. Same goes for his fellow catchers on his new team.

Maldonado agreed to a $4.25 million, one-year contract with Chicago on Friday, embracing the challenge of working with what could be an inexperienced pitching staff.

Asked about the biggest keys to working with a new group of pitchers, Maldonado cited his preparation and the way he cares about the staff.

“Just understand what they want to do and how you can contribute to that success,” he said.

The 37-year-old Maldonado will make $4 million this year, and there is a $4 million club option for 2025 that includes a $250,000 buyout.

“Whatever I’ve got to do to help those guys to win games, I think that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Infielder Zach Remillard was designated for assignment to make room for Maldonado on Chicago’s roster. Remillard made his big league debut last year, batting .252 with a homer and 18 RBIs in 54 games.

Maldonado spent the last four-plus seasons with Houston, helping the Astros win the World Series in 2022. He is known for his defense and his game-planning with pitchers, which could be tested with the White Sox likely going with a mostly younger pitchers this year.

Maldonado made 116 starts at catcher last season, tied for the AL lead, and his 3.91 catcher ERA ranked sixth in the majors. He also caught his third career no-hitter when Framber Valdez accomplished the feat against Cleveland on Aug. 1.

Maldonado won the 2017 AL Gold Glove with the Angels and was a finalist for the award with the Astros in 2021.

At the plate, Maldonado hit .191 last year with 15 homers — matching his career high set in 2022 — and 36 RBIs. He is a .207 hitter for his career with 111 homers and 361 RBIs in 1,119 games.

The deal with the White Sox reunites Maldonado with Korey Lee, a 25-year-old catcher who was acquired in a July trade with Houston. It also puts him back together with White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

Maldonado spent part of the 2019 season with Kansas City, and Grifol was the Royals’ catching coach at the time.

“Pedro and I, we worked pretty much every day,” Maldonado said. “He was part of my routine day in and day out. … We got to spend some time together, and that was one of the easiest parts to my decision.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.