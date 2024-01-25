Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis sprains left ankle, leaves game against Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Boston center Kristaps Porzingis sprained his left ankle and left the Celtics’ game against Miami midway through…

MIAMI (AP) — Boston center Kristaps Porzingis sprained his left ankle and left the Celtics’ game against Miami midway through the third quarter Thursday night.

Porzingis, who scored 19 points in 21 minutes of action before getting hurt, quickly went to the locker room for treatment and evaluation. The sprain diagnosis was made just a few minutes later, and Porzingis said postgame he did not believe it was a major issue.

He leaped to contest a shot by Miami’s Bam Adebayo with 7:12 left in the third and landed on Adebayo’s foot. Porzingis fell to the floor and grabbed at his ankle. He remained down for a few seconds before getting up and limping toward the Celtics’ bench.

Jayson Tatum made a 3-pointer, even with the Celtics playing 4-on-5 for that possession, and Porzingis left the game when time was called.

Porzingis entered Thursday averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season for the NBA-leading Celtics. Boston went on to rout Miami, 143-110.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.