Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov placed in concussion protocol

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol, coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday.

The 24-year-old netminder was knocked out of Thursday night’s win against Anaheim in the second period after being bowled over by Isac Lundestrom in a pileup at the net. It comes as Kochetkov had won four straight starts to regroup after a rough stretch.

The Hurricanes have already been without Frederik Andersen since November because of a blood clotting issue, setting up Antti Raanta for more work. Brind’Amour said the Hurricanes would recall prospect Yaniv Perets ahead of Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh.

