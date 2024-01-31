Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming acquired by the Portland Thorns from Chelsea

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League have acquired Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming from…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League have acquired Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming from Chelsea of the Women’s Super League.

The 25-year-old Fleming will join the Thorns pending receipt of her visa, the team announced Wednesday.

Fleming has played four years for London-based Chelsea, winning three straight WSL titles and three consecutive Women’s FA Cups. She had 10 goals and three assists in 65 league games and a goal and an assist in 21 Champions League matches.

Fleming, the reigning Canadian Women’s Player of the Year, won a gold medal with Canada at the Tokyo Olympics and has played for the national team in three Women’s World Cups.

She has played 123 matches for Canada, scoring 19 goals.

“More than anything, I am looking forward to being a part of the incredible community surrounding the team that is so often talked about with Portland,” Fleming said in a statement.

The Thorns open the season on March 16 at Kansas City.

