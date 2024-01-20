Live Radio
Cadiz fires coach Sergio González after 4-month winless streak in Spanish league

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 11:48 AM

MADRID (AP) — Cadiz has fired coach Sergio González with the team winless in more than four months in the Spanish league, the club said Saturday.

González’s departure came a day after a 1-0 loss at Alaves kept Cadiz in the relegation zone of the top tier.

The team from southern Spain has only won twice in 21 league games this season. It is winless in 17 rounds and last won in September.

Cadiz also lost to a lower-division opponent in the Copa del Rey’s second round in December.

González, a 47-year-old former midfielder, had coached Cadiz since Jan. 2022. He previously coached Valladolid and Espanyol.

