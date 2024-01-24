Bus taking journalists from Africa Cup game crashes, several injured

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A bus taking journalists back to Abidjan after an Africa Cup of Nations game crashed…

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A bus taking journalists back to Abidjan after an Africa Cup of Nations game crashed in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving several people injured.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday on the way from Yamoussoukro to Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city and commercial center, where most media are staying to cover the soccer tournament.

The bus driver and his assistant were the most seriously injured from the impact to the front of the bus. They were taken to a hospital in Treichville, Abidjan for treatment.

Several journalists were also treated for minor injuries.

They had traveled to Yamoussoukro on buses organized by COCAN, the tournament’s organizing committee, to cover the Senegal-Guinea and Angola-Burkina Faso games in Groups C and D.

