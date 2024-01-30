Live Radio
Bulls’ Patrick Williams likely to miss at least 2 more weeks with foot injury

The Associated Press

January 30, 2024, 11:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss at least two more weeks with an injured left foot.

Williams’ foot issue prevented him from playing Sunday in a 104-96 victory at Portland. The Bulls announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-7 forward has acute bone edema and will get reassessed in about two weeks.

Williams, 22, is averaging 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 27.3 minutes this season.

