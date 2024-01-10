Braves’ Double-A team moving from Mississippi to Columbus, Georgia for 2025 season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ Double-A Southern League team is moving from Pearl, Mississippi, to Columbus, Georgia for…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ Double-A Southern League team is moving from Pearl, Mississippi, to Columbus, Georgia for the 2025 season.

The Mississippi Braves announced the move on social media on Tuesday.

Diamond Baseball Holdings bought the Double-A team from Liberty Media Corp. in 2022. The group also owns two other Georgia-based Braves minor league teams, the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers and the High-A Rome team, which recently changed its name from the Braves to the Emperors.

Golden Park in Columbus is being renovated for the 2025 season. The park was the home for the Southern League’s Columbus Astros and Columbus Mudcats from 1969 to 1990. From 1991-2002, the park was home to the Indians’ Class A team of the South Atlantic League, originally called the Columbus Indians before being renamed the RedStixx.

Columbus was home to another South Atlantic League team, the Catfish of Tampa Bay’s organization, from 2003-08.

