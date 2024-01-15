Braves agree to deal with 17-year-old infielder Jose Perdomo for $5 million bonus

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves agreed to a minor league contract Monday with 17-year-old infielder Jose Perdomo for a…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves agreed to a minor league contract Monday with 17-year-old infielder Jose Perdomo for a $5 million bonus, the highest amount on the first day of the 2024 signing period and the most for a Venezuelan-born player.

The deal consumes the majority of the Braves’ international bonus pool of about $5.9 million.

Perdomo, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is regarded as a strong hitting prospect with the defensive skills to remain at shortstop.

