Beterbiev improves to 20-0 with 20th knockout, stopping Smith to retain light heavyweight titles

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Artur Beterbiev improved to 20-0 with his 20th knockout, stopping Callum Smith in the seventh round…

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Artur Beterbiev improved to 20-0 with his 20th knockout, stopping Callum Smith in the seventh round Saturday night to retain the WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles.

Fighting a week before his 39th birthday, the Russian-born Beterbiev hit Smith (29-2) with a hard right, followed by a flurry that sent the English challenger to the canvas. Beterbiev quickly floored Smith again, with trainer Buddy McGirt stepping in to stop the bout with a minute to go the round.

“Smith is a fighter that I respect a lot but in the third or fourth round, I knew I had him and it was only a matter of time,” Beterbiev said.

The fight was pushed back from August to allow Beterbiev to recover from a jaw infection.

Based in Montreal for more than a decade, Beterbiev is boxing’s lone champion with a perfect knockout rate. He has made seven successful defenses at 175 pounds.

Beterbiev is working on a deal to fight fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship, likely in Saudi Arabia.

“Artur just finished 16 weeks of training and with Ramadan in March, I think he has earned a good rest,” trainer Marc Ramsey said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.