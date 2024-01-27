Bayern forward Coman suffers potentially serious knee injury in win over Augsburg

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is believed to have a “fairly serious” knee injury after he…

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is believed to have a “fairly serious” knee injury after he went off hurt against Augsburg, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday.

The France forward was hurt seconds before teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Coman was challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost.

He was replaced by 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel. Bayern won 3-2.

“It’s probably a fairly serious injury,” Tuchel said. “It looked a painful one. There was no chance of him staying on the pitch. We’ll check the ligaments.”

Tuchel is dealing with a range of injuries to key players. Forward Serge Gnabry has not played for more than a month with an injury to a tendon connected to his adductor muscle, while defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Konrad Laimer picked up muscle injuries on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Union Berlin. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich hurt his shoulder in the same game. Backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz and right back Bouna Sarr were also out.

Central defender Kim Min-jae and right back Noussair Mazraoui are on international duty with South Korea and Morocco respectively.

Bayern appears close to completing a deal to sign Galatasaray right back Sacha Boey, who would give Tuchel more options in defense.

___

