Australian Open Results

Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD38,923,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Adrian Mannarino (20), France, 6-0, 6-0, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Greece, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Coco Gauff (4), United States, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-1, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Maria Timofeeva, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Barbora Krejcikova (9), Czech Republic, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (6), Argentina, def. Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (12), United States, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (8), Germany, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (10), El Salvador, 6-3, 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.

Zhang Zhizhen, China, and Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Xinyu Jiang and Hanyu Guo, China, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Joran Vliegen, Belgium, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter (1), Australia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (7), United States, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (2), United States, def. Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7.

