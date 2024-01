Australian Open Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD38,923,200 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open…

Tuesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD38,923,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Jiri Lehecka (32), Czech Republic, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie (19), Britain, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Arthur Fils, France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Alex Michelsen, United States, def. James McCabe, Australia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Casper Ruud (11), Norway, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Arthur Cazaux, France, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina (14), Russia, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 6-1, 7-5.

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, def. Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (6), Argentina, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-5, 7-5.

