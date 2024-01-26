Live Radio
Atletico signs young Antwerp midfielder Vermeeren

The Associated Press

January 26, 2024, 1:51 PM

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid signed teenage Belgium midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerp on Friday.

Atletico said the 18-year-old Vermeeren agreed to a contract for six and a half seasons. It did not reveal the cost of the transfer.

Vermeeren came up through Antwerp’s youth sides before debuting for its senior team in October 2022. Since then he has made 66 appearances and helped it to win the Belgian league and cup. He also has two appearances for Belgium.

Vermeeren impressed by scoring in Antwerp’s 3-2 upset of Barcelona in the Champions League group phase this season.

