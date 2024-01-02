Ann-Sophie Bettez scores in OT and Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.

Claire Dalton and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens was solid turning away 26 shots.

Katerina Mrázová and Hayley Scamurra scored for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 21 shots, including a penalty shot.

With the game tied at 1, Mrázová got a rebound at the side of the net and made no mistake to give Ottawa the lead at 5:18 of the third.

Montreal’s Stacey tied the game at 14:23 when she was able to settle a bouncing puck and send it over Maschmeyer’s shoulder.

After 40 minutes, Ottawa had the advantage in shots, 22-13, but the score was tied 1-1.

Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin had a great chance to get her team on the board when she was awarded a penalty shot at 7:52, but Maschmeyer denied her the five-hole.

Ottawa thought they had opened the scoring at 11:21 off a goal by Mikyla Grant-Mentis, but after video review it was determined the puck went in under the net, but at 16:24 there was no denying Scamurra’s power-play goal.

Scamurra took a pass from Zoe Boyd and went bar down to beat Desbiens, but just over a minute later Montreal tied the game when Dalton got a shot through traffic.

A scoreless first period saw Ottawa outshoot Montreal 10-4. Ottawa had the better of the chances, but failed to capitalize on its three power-play chances, including a 17-second two-player advantage.

With a crowd of 8,318, Ottawa set a North American attendance record for professional women’s hockey.

