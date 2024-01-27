Live Radio
Home » Sports » Angry fan chases referee…

Angry fan chases referee in English third-division game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — An angry supporter ran onto the field and chased the referee after a late penalty decision in England’s third division on Saturday.

The Port Vale fan tried to confront referee Craig Hicks after he awarded an 88th-minute penalty to League One leader Portsmouth, which secured a 1-0 win for the visitor.

The supporter chased after Hicks, who ran into the dugout, before members of the coaching staff on the sideline intervened and stopped the fan.

Port Vale posted a statement on social media saying it condemned the fan’s actions and “will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.”

The loss left Port Vale only one place above the relegation zone.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up