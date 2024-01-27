Angels bring back LHP Matt Moore on $9 million, 1-year contract

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Moore is returning to the Los Angeles Angels after the sides completed a $9 million,…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Moore is returning to the Los Angeles Angels after the sides completed a $9 million, one-year contract on Saturday.

The 34-year-old pitcher spent most of last season with the Angels and went 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 41 relief appearances for Los Angeles. He was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 31 and then by Miami on Sept. 19. He finished 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 50 games overall.

Moore was designated for assignment by the playoff-bound Marlins on the final day of the regular season and elected free agency a few days later.

The left-hander was a top prospect when he broke into the big leagues with Tampa Bay in 2011. A starter much of his career, he went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA for the Rays in 2013 and made the AL All-Star team.

Moore is 66-63 with a 4.36 ERA and five saves in 318 games, including 164 starts, over 12 major league seasons. He has also pitched for San Francisco, Texas, Detroit and Philadelphia.

To make room for Moore on the 40-man roster, infielder Trey Cabbage was designated for assignment.

