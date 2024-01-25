Andriy Shevchenko elected president of Ukrainian soccer

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Former Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko was elected the new president of the Ukrainian Association…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Former Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko was elected the new president of the Ukrainian Association of Football unanimously on Thursday.

Shevchenko won 93 of 94 votes at its congress, the UAF said. It added Shevchenko was entitled to cast the 94th vote as a delegate but did not do so.

He is Ukraine’s all-time top scorer with 48 goals in 111 games from 1995 to 2012. He won the Champions League with Milan in 2003 and the Ballon d’Or the following year.

As UAF president he replaces Andriy Pavelko, who had been in charge since 2015 and is a member of the UEFA executive committee. Pavelko is due to face trial in Ukraine in a long-running legal dispute over accusations of embezzling funds.

