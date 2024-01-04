Live Radio
American defender Miles Robinson signs with Cincinnati, leaving Atlanta

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 11:23 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. national team defender Miles Robinson signed a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati, leaving Atlanta after seven seasons.

The deal includes a team option for 2025, Cincinnati said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has 27 international appearances. He started 11 of 14 qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup but missed the tournament after rupturing his left Achilles during a game with Atlanta on May 7, 2022.

Robinson returned to action with Atlanta last Feb. 25 and played in 27 league games during the 2023 regular season.

His 117th-minute goal lifted the United States over Mexico 1-0 in the final of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

