AFC Championship Records

Most Points — 18, Larry Csonka, Miami vs. Oakland, 1973; Kenneth Davis, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 1990; Thurman Thomas, Buffalo vs. Kansas City, 1993; LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2014; Damien Williams, Kansas City vs. New England, 2018.

Most Touchdowns — 3, Larry Csonka, Miami vs. Oakland, 1973 and Kenneth Davis, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 1990; Thurman Thomas, Buffalo vs. Kansas City, 1993; LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2014; Damien Williams, Kansas City vs. New England, 2018.

Most Field Goals — 5, Steve Christie, Buffalo vs. Miami, 1992; Adam Vinatieri, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2003.

Longest Field Goal — 54, Matt Prater, Denver vs. New England, 2013; Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. New England, 2017.

Most Points After Touchdown — 6, George Blair, San Diego vs. Boston, 1963; Uwe von Schamann, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, 1984; Scott Norwood, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 1990; Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2014.

RUSHING

Most Attempts — 33, Thurman Thomas, Buffalo vs. Kansas City, 1993.

Most Yards Gained — 206, Keith Lincoln, San Diego vs. Boston, 1963.

PASSING

Most Attempts — 56, Tom Brady, New England vs. Denver, 2015.

Most Completions — 32, Neil O’Donnell, Pittsburgh vs. San Diego, 1994; Peyton Manning, Denver vs. New England, 2013; Tom Brady, New England vs. Pittsburgh, 2016.

Most Yards Gained — 421, Dan Marino, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, 1984.

Most Touchdowns — 4, Dan Marino, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, 1984.

RECEIVING

Most Receptions — 13, Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Buffalo, 2020.

Most Yards — 190, Fred Biletnikoff, Oakland vs. New York, 1968.

Most Touchdowns — 2, Don Maynard, New York vs. Oakland, 1968; Haven Moses, Denver vs. Oakland, 1977, Dave Casper, Oakland vs. Denver, 1977; Charlie Joiner, San Diego vs. Oakland, 1980; John Stallworth, Pittsburgh vs. Miami, 1984; Mark Duper, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, 1984; Brian Brennan, Cleveland vs. Denver, 1989; James Lofton, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 1990; Anquan Boldin, Baltimore vs. New England, 2012; Owen Daniels, Denver vs. New England, 2015; Chris Hogan, New England vs. Pittsburgh, 2016; Danny Amendola, New England vs. Jacksonville, 2017; Damien Williams, Kansas City vs. New England, 2018; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Tennessee, 2019; Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Buffalo, 2020.

INTERCEPTIONS

Most — 3, A.J. Duhe, Miami vs. New York, 1982; Ty Law, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2003.

