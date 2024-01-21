800 Coaching Victories

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school…

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):

Through Jan. 21, 2024 1. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford 1203 2. x-Geno Auriemma, UConn 1196 3. Pat Summitt, Tennessee 1098 4. C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers 1055 5. Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 1023 6. Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 936 7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga 918 8. Jody Conradt, Texas 900 9. Robin Selvig, Montana 865 10. Andy Landers, Georgia 862

