800 Coaching Victories

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):
|Through Jan. 21, 2024
|1. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford
|1203
|2. x-Geno Auriemma, UConn
|1196
|3. Pat Summitt, Tennessee
|1098
|4. C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers
|1055
|5. Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina
|1023
|6. Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame
|936
|7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga
|918
|8. Jody Conradt, Texas
|900
|9. Robin Selvig, Montana
|865
|10. Andy Landers, Georgia
|862
