800 Coaching Victories

The Associated Press

January 21, 2024, 7:13 PM

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):

Through Jan. 21, 2024
1. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford 1203
2. x-Geno Auriemma, UConn 1196
3. Pat Summitt, Tennessee 1098
4. C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers 1055
5. Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 1023
6. Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 936
7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga 918
8. Jody Conradt, Texas 900
9. Robin Selvig, Montana 865
10. Andy Landers, Georgia 862

