76ers again hold out reigning MVP Joel Embiid against Hawks with knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP, missed the 76ers’ game at the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night with swelling in his left knee.

It is the second consecutive game Embiid has missed with the knee problem and the sixth game in the last eight he has missed with injuries. Embiid was held out four straight games with a right ankle injury before returning to play two games, including a 128-92 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night in which he sustained the knee injury.

The 76ers entered the game against the Hawks with a two-game losing streak but still hold the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid did not travel with the team to Atlanta but worked on the court in Philadelphia and is “progressing good,” according to 76ers coach Nick Nurse.

When asked if he expects Embiid to play against Sacramento on Friday, Nurse said “I’m hoping so. We’re still kind of going day to day.”

Nurse said he believes the swelling is under control and Embiid is “going through ramp-up” activities as he prepares to play.

Philadelphia forward Robert Covington also will miss the game with swelling in his left knee. Forward Tobias Harris (ankle) is back after missing one game.

Atlanta starting center Clint Capela (right Achilles tendon soreness) also will not play. Small forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) will miss his ninth consecutive game.

