2026 World Cup Qualifying

|All Times TBA
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
|FIRST ROUND
|Home-and-home
|Winners advance
|March 2024
|Anguilla vs. Turks and Caicos Islands
Anguilla vs. Turks and Caicos Islands
|March 2024
Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Anguilla
|U.S. Virgin Islands vs. British Virgin Islands
|March 2024
U.S. Virgin Islands vs. British Virgin Islands
|March 2024
British Virgin Islands vs. U.S. Virgin Islands
|SECOND ROUND
|Six groups of five teams
|Top two teams in each group advance
|Starts June 2024
|GROUP A
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Antigua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bermuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cuba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Honduras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Kitts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trinidad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP C
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Aruba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curaçao
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haiti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP D
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicaragua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP E
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dominican Rep.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guatemala
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BVI/USVI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP F
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|El Salvador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puerto Rico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Vincent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suriname
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TC/Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|THIRD ROUND
|Three groups of four teams
|Winners qualify
|Top two second-place teams advance to playoffs
MORE
