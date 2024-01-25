Live Radio
2026 World Cup Qualifying

The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 1:47 PM

All Times TBA
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
FIRST ROUND
Home-and-home
Winners advance
March 2024
Anguilla vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Anguilla vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

March 2024

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Anguilla

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. British Virgin Islands
March 2024

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. British Virgin Islands

March 2024

British Virgin Islands vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

SECOND ROUND
Six groups of five teams
Top two teams in each group advance
Starts June 2024
GROUP A
W L T GF GA Pts
Antigua 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0
Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP B
W L T GF GA Pts
Bahamas 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grenada 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Kitts 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP C
W L T GF GA Pts
Aruba 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 0
Curaçao 0 0 0 0 0 0
Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Lucia 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP D
W L T GF GA Pts
Belize 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montserrat 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP E
W L T GF GA Pts
Dominica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominican Rep. 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0
BVI/USVI 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP F
W L T GF GA Pts
El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0
Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suriname 0 0 0 0 0 0
TC/Anguilla 0 0 0 0 0 0

THIRD ROUND
Three groups of four teams
Winners qualify
Top two second-place teams advance to playoffs

