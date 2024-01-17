2024 Spring Training Dates

|American League
|P&C
|Full
|Squad
|1st
|Workout
|1st
|Workout
|Baltimore
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|Boston
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Cleveland
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|Detroit
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Houston
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Kansas City
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|L.A. Angels
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Minnesota
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|18
|N.Y. Yankees
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|Oakland
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Seattle
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|Tampa Bay
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Texas
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Toronto
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|National League
|P&C
|Full
|Squad
|1st
|Workout
|1st
|Workout
|Arizona
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Atlanta
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|Chicago Cubs
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Cincinnati
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Colorado
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|L.A. Dodgers
|Feb.
|09
|Feb.
|14
|Miami
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|30
|Milwaukee
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|N.Y. Mets
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Philadelphia
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|Pittsburgh
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|St. Louis
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|19
|San Diego
|Feb.
|11
|Feb.
|16
|San Francisco
|Feb.
|15
|Feb.
|20
|Washington
|Feb.
|14
|Feb.
|20
