2024 Arbitration Remaining Chart

The Associated Press

January 29, 2024, 7:39 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 18 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2023 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing last year):

Player 2023 Asked Offered
Baltimore
Austin Hays 3,200,000 6,300,000 5,850,000
Ryan O’Hearn 1,400,000 3,800,000 3,200,000
Jacob Webb 800,000 1,000,000 925,000
Houston
Mauricio Dubón 1,400,000 3,500,000 3,000,000
Los Angeles
José Suarez 750,000 1,350,000 925,000
Taylor Ward 2,750,000 4,800,000 4,300,000
Minnesota
Nick Gordon 735,400 1,250,000 900,000
Tampa Bay
Jason Adam 1,775,000-w 3,250,000 2,700,000
Harold Ramírez 2,200,000-w 4,300,000 3,800,000
Texas
Adolis García 747,760 6,900,000 5,000,000
Toronto
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 14,500,000 19,900,000 18,050,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati
Jonathan India 760,000 4,000,000 3,200,000
Miami
Luis Arraez 6,100,000-w 12,000,000 10,600,000
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 749,500 2,900,000 2,625,000
Tanner Scott 2,825,000 5,700,000 5,150,000
New York
Phil Bickford 740,000 900,000 815,000
Philadelphia
Alec Bohm 748,000 4,000,000 3,400,000
San Francisco
J.D. Davis 4,210,000 6,900,000 6,550,000

