2024 Arbitration Remaining Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 19 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2023 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources (w-won hearing last year):

Player 2023 Asked Offered Baltimore Danny Coulombe $1,000,000 2,400,000 2,200,000 Austin Hays 3,200,000 6,300,000 5,850,000 Ryan O’Hearn 1,400,000 3,800,000 3,200,000 Jacob Webb 800,000 1,000,000 925,000 Houston Mauricio Dubón 1,400,000 3,500,000 3,000,000 Los Angeles José Suarez 750,000 1,350,000 925,000 Taylor Ward 2,750,000 4,800,000 4,300,000 Minnesota Nick Gordon 735,400 1,250,000 900,000 Tampa Bay Jason Adam 1,775,000-w 3,250,000 2,700,000 Harold Ramírez 2,200,000-w 4,300,000 3,800,000 Texas Adolis García 747,760 6,900,000 5,000,000 Toronto Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 14,500,000 19,900,000 18,050,000

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati Jonathan India 760,000 4,000,000 3,200,000 Miami Luis Arraez 6,100,000-w 12,000,000 10,600,000 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 749,500 2,900,000 2,625,000 Tanner Scott 2,825,000 5,700,000 5,150,000 New York Phil Bickford 740,000 900,000 815,000 Philadelphia Alec Bohm 748,000 4,000,000 3,400,000 San Francisco J.D. Davis 4,210,000 6,900,000 6,550,000

