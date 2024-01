Saturday, Dec. 30 EAST Buffalo 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 61 Richmond 70, George Washington 66 SOUTH Georgia 76, Wofford 57 South…

Saturday, Dec. 30

EAST

Buffalo 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

Richmond 70, George Washington 66

SOUTH

Georgia 76, Wofford 57

South Carolina 73, East Carolina 36

MIDWEST

Michigan 69, Ohio St. 60

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.