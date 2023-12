Friday, Dec. 22 EAST Boston U. 83, Northeastern 80, OT George Mason 83, Towson 76 ___

Friday, Dec. 22

EAST

Boston U. 83, Northeastern 80, OT

George Mason 83, Towson 76

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.