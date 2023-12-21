Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Dec. 21
EAST
George Washington 67, Stonehill 34
Lafayette 57, Dartmouth 55
Manhattan 66, LIU Brooklyn 55
New Hampshire 73, Wagner 52
Northwestern 72, Temple 68
Rhode Island 97, Le Moyne 53
St. John’s 75, Yale 56
Syracuse 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 43
UNLV 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
Villanova 74, La Salle 60
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, Mercer 78
Ball St. 52, Georgia 51
Coll. of Charleston 74, Radford 50
Hofstra 58, Howard 49
Kentucky 87, Lipscomb 80
UALR 63, Duquesne 52
Wake Forest 66, Marshall 59
MIDWEST
Arkansas 66, Ill. Chicago 58
Canisius 65, Youngstown St. 59
Fort Wayne 77, Aquinas College 43
SE Missouri 74, Evansville 44
FAR WEST
Oregon St. 77, Texas Tech 65
San Diego St. 75, FAU 48
