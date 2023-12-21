Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Dec. 21 EAST George Washington 67, Stonehill 34 Lafayette 57, Dartmouth 55 Manhattan 66, LIU Brooklyn 55 New Hampshire…

Thursday, Dec. 21

EAST

George Washington 67, Stonehill 34

Lafayette 57, Dartmouth 55

Manhattan 66, LIU Brooklyn 55

New Hampshire 73, Wagner 52

Northwestern 72, Temple 68

Rhode Island 97, Le Moyne 53

St. John’s 75, Yale 56

Syracuse 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 43

UNLV 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

Villanova 74, La Salle 60

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, Mercer 78

Ball St. 52, Georgia 51

Coll. of Charleston 74, Radford 50

Hofstra 58, Howard 49

Kentucky 87, Lipscomb 80

UALR 63, Duquesne 52

Wake Forest 66, Marshall 59

MIDWEST

Arkansas 66, Ill. Chicago 58

Canisius 65, Youngstown St. 59

Fort Wayne 77, Aquinas College 43

SE Missouri 74, Evansville 44

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 77, Texas Tech 65

San Diego St. 75, FAU 48

